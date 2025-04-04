Fire rips through Stoughton apartment building

Fire ripped through an apartment building in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, causing a partial collapse of the roof.

Fire officials said one firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze at the building on Wheeler Circle, which broke out around 1 a.m. None of the occupants were hurt.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist the residents. The building has 24 units.

More details were not immediately available.