Fire rips through Stoughton apartment building

Fire ripped through an apartment building in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, causing a partial collapse of the roof.
Fire officials said one firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze at the building on Wheeler Circle, which broke out around 1 a.m. None of the occupants were hurt.
The Red Cross has been called in to assist the residents. The building has 24 units.
More details were not immediately available.
