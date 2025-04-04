Stoughton

Fire rips through Stoughton apartment building

Fire officials said one firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze at the building on Wheeler Circle early Friday

By Thea DiGiammerino

Flames showing from the roof of an apartment building in Stoughton, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston

Fire ripped through an apartment building in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, causing a partial collapse of the roof.

Fire officials said one firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze at the building on Wheeler Circle, which broke out around 1 a.m. None of the occupants were hurt.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist the residents. The building has 24 units.

More details were not immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Massachusetts news

Boston Red Sox 2 hours ago

‘Ridiculously excited': Fans gather for Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park

Canton 8 hours ago

Investigative firm goes over Canton police audit results with committee

This article tagged under:

Stoughton
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us