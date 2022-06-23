Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Garage Fire

Fire Scorches Vehicles at Worcester's Saint Vincent Hospital Garage

"The girls came up and they had a picture of the cars. I said, 'I think that's the side of my car down in the right corner,' so I came down. It was melted," a nurse said

By Michael Rosenfield and Asher Klein

Charred vehicles at a garage in Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, after a fire on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
NBC Boston

Several vehicles were destroyed in a fire at a Worcester hospital garage Thursday.

Three vehicles side-by-side appear to be totaled at the Saint Vincent Hospital garage. Investigators said the fire started with one car and spread to the other, but they weren't immediately sure what started the fire in the first place.

Rachel Armah, a hospital lab technician, owns one of the destroyed vehicles.

"I came down and I realized my car got burned, just like that," she said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A fourth car had much of the driver's side melted. It belongs to licensed practical nurse Emily Caron.

"The girls came up and they had a picture of the cars. I said, 'I think that's the side of my car down in the right corner,' so I came down. It was melted," she said.

The Worcester Fire Department said thick black smoke could be seen coming from the garage when firefighters arrived, but they were able to get the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.

The hospital said the facility remained fully operational and patient care was not interrupted.

More on Saint Vincent Hospital

Worcester Jan 4

Saint Vincent Hospital Nurse Strike Ends With Ratification of New Contract

Saint Vincent Hospital Dec 17, 2021

Saint Vincent Hospital, Union Reach Tentative Agreement to End Nurse Strike

This article tagged under:

Garage FireWorcesterfirenursesSaint Vincent Hospital
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us