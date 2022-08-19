Local

Mattapoisett

Fire Sends Column of Smoke Over Mattapoisett Boat Yard

Videos posted to social media showed a thick plume of smoke

By Asher Klein

Smoke rising from a fire in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
WJAR-TV

A fire was burning in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon.

The blaze sent smoke high into the air over the coastal town. NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the fire was at a boat yard, where buildings, boats and cars were aflame.

The local fire department didn't immediately provide any information on what happened.

Videos posted to social media showed a thick plume of smoke.

"A boat caught fire in one of the sheds, and it went up very, very fast," Tim Price, a mechanic at the boatyard, told WJAR. "Everything went up. I think we lost everything."

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

