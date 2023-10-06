Fire set at East Bridgewater church: ‘ There is no place for this type of incident'

A church in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, was vandalized and a fire was set there on Friday, police announced as they asked for information to help their investigation.

East Bridgewater police say one or more people are believed to have went into St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church during the middle of the day and started a fire that burned the altar cloth and a Bible.

Most of the damage took place near the altar, police said.

"There is no place for this type of incident in East Bridgewater, no matter the denomination,” Police Chief Michael Jenkins said in a statement. “We are working with the parish to determine how this happened, and why. We ask that anyone with information please step forward.”

Officials say East Bridgewater police and fire departments were called to the church on Central Street around 3:40 p.m. and learned that the parish pastor smelled smoke about 10 minutes earlier and went inside.

Investigators determined the fire around the altar had been put out with a fire extinguisher, based on the yellow, difficult-to-remove powder seen throughout the front of the church. They also discovered that a water jug had been removed from the water dispenser in the adjacent sacristy.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects attempted to douse the fire with the water, and then used the fire extinguisher when that failed.

They also lit the votive candles and left used matches littered nearby. Investigators determined that the suspect or suspects took items from the food pantry, dropping some items as they exited through the back of the church.

An employee who was at the food pantry at 2 p.m. did not notice any damage or smoke, so police believe the incident happened between 2 p.m. and 3:40 p.m.

Neighbors and residents are asked to be on the lookout for anyone wearing clothing or shoes with yellow fire retardant powder, which is not easily removed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Bridgewater Police Department at 508-378-7223.

An investigation remains ongoing.