‘Disgrace to Democracy': 35 Ballots Destroyed in Drop Box Fire Set in Boston

Someone set fire to a ballot drop box in Boston's Copley Square early Sunday morning, police said, prompting a search for the arson suspect and calls for increased security amid ongoing early voting in Massachusetts.

Thirty-five ballots are no longer able to be used, according to Massachusetts' top elections official, Secretary of State William Galvin, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who urged people who used the box Saturday and early Sunday to contact them to get replacement ballots.

Galvin has asked the FBI to investigate what appears to be a deliberate attack. He has also directed all local election officials around the commonwealth to increase security of drop boxes by employing drop box guards, utilizing video surveillance, and emptying drop boxes frequently.

“What happened in the early hours of this morning to the ballot dropbox in Copley Square is a disgrace to democracy, a disrespect to the voters fulfilling their civic duty, and a crime," Galvin and Walsh said in a statement. "Our first and foremost priority is maintaining the integrity of our elections process and ensuring transparency and trust with our voters, and any effort to undermine or tamper with that process must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

With 28.1 million votes already cast, nearly five times the number of people have voted so far in the 2020 election than at this time in 2016. NBCLX storyteller Chase Cain explains what this surge in early voting means for the presidential race.

Boston police say they responded to the area of 700 Boylston Street around 4:10 a.m. where the city's fire department was already on scene tending to smoke coming from the early voting ballot box outside of the Boston Public Library.

While the ballot box appeared to be on fire, firefighters were unable to determine if the fire was burning inside of the box, police said. Crews extinguished the fire by filling the ballot box with water.

The drop box had last been emptied by the Boston Elections Department at 2:29 p.m. on Saturday, the department said. According to their inventory, there were 122 ballots inside the drop box when it was emptied Sunday morning, 87 of which were legible and able to be processed.

Anyone who used the Copley Square drop box between 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and 4 a.m. on Sunday is urged to contact the Boston Elections Department immediately at 617-635-2211. They recommended using the website www.TrackMyBallotMA.com to see if their ballots were accepted.

Affected voters will be mailed a replacement ballot by the City of Boston and will have the option of casting that replacement ballot or voting in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

More than 2,200 Boston residents showed up to cast their ballots at Fenway Park on Saturday, city officials said.

In their statement, Galvin and Walsh urged voters not to be intimidated by attempts to interfere with this election.

"We ask voters not to be intimidated by this bad act, and remain committed to making their voices heard in this and every election,” Walsh and Galvin said.

The ballot drop box at Copley Square did not suffer physical outer damage and continues to be available for voters to deposit their completed ballots.

Anyone with information related to this arson investigation is asked to contact the Boston Fire Department's investigation unit at 617-343-3324.