Firefighters were working to put out a blaze at a South Boston warehouse of the office supply company W.B. Mason Sunday.

The incident at the Summer Street building was reported about 10:30 a.m., according to the Boston Fire Department.

They shared images of firefighters at the scene, including ones on ladders approaching the roof.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.