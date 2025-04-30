Fire spreads from garage to 3 nearby homes in Chelsea

A fire spread from a vehicle storage facility to three nearby homes Tuesday in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

The fire started in a garage in the Blossom Street area Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Robert Denning of the Chelsea Fire Department told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra that the flames spread to three other buildings on Blossom Street, Heard Street and Eden Street.

No occupants of any of the homes were injured, according to fire officials.

"The guys made an aggressive attack, knocked down the heavy fire," Denning said. "The guys did a great job, it could have been a lot worse."

Ten people were evacuated from one of the homes.

Fire officials have not said how many people were displaced in total.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.