Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Providence

Fire Tears Through Providence Business Overnight

There were no injuries reported in the fire, and the cause of it is still under investigation

By Matt Fortin

A fire at a business in Providence
WJAR

A Providence, Rhode Island business has been left with significant damage following a fire that broke out there early Tuesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The fire is believed to have started at a business along Manton Avenue in the Olneyville neighborhood of the city. Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. and cleared apartment units in the back of the building, which the fire was spreading to, WJAR reported.

The fire was contained to the business, fire officials told the news outlet, but adjacent property was damaged by smoke and water. Meanwhile, the business itself has significant damage.

There were no injuries reported in the fire, and the cause of it is still under investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Rhode Island News

Rhode Island Oct 14

No Charges to Be Filed in Rhode Island Man's Drawbridge Death

Rhode Island Oct 10

Four URI Students Arrested After Police Break Up Large House Party

This article tagged under:

ProvidenceRhode Islandfire investigation
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us