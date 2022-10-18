Fire Tears Through Providence Business Overnight

A Providence, Rhode Island business has been left with significant damage following a fire that broke out there early Tuesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The fire is believed to have started at a business along Manton Avenue in the Olneyville neighborhood of the city. Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. and cleared apartment units in the back of the building, which the fire was spreading to, WJAR reported.

The fire was contained to the business, fire officials told the news outlet, but adjacent property was damaged by smoke and water. Meanwhile, the business itself has significant damage.

There were no injuries reported in the fire, and the cause of it is still under investigation.