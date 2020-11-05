Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
fire

Fire Truck Crashes into Bank in Dorchester

It remains unclear if the fire truck that crashed in Dorchester was responding to a nearby fire at Charlie's Pizza

By Mary Markos

Four people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning - some believed to be firefighters - after a fire truck crashed into a bank less than a mile away from the scene of a fire.

The fire truck crashed into a Bank of America around 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of Talbot Avenue and Washington Street in Dorchester. A Jeep was also involved in the crash.

Codman Square is shut down.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Decision 2020 8 hours ago

Massachusetts Deadline for Mail-in Ballots Will Stand, Galvin Says

Decision 2020 9 hours ago

Presidential Tally in 2 Mass. Towns Separated by 1 Vote Each

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Crews were battling a serious fire at Charlie's Pizza that caused an estimated $300,000 worth of damage. The two-alarm fire broke out at approximately 2:20 a.m. at 1740 Dorchester Avenue in Dorchester.

It remains unclear if the fire truck that crashed was involved in responding to the pizza shop fire. No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

firecrashdorchesterCharlies Pizzafire truck
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us