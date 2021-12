A house fire on Friday morning in Franklin, Massachusetts, is under investigation.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Grace Lane, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

Fire investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office are responding to the scene to assist the Franklin Fire Department in investigating the origin and cause of the fire, the agency confirmed Friday morning.

No further information was immediately available.