Firefighter Injured, 15 People Displaced Following Hyde Park Fire

A firefighter was injured battling a blaze Wednesday night in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood that displaced 15 residents.

Boston fire said they were called to a report of a fire on the second floor in the rear of a multi-family building at 40 Maple St. around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At approximately 6:30 companies report fire on the second floor in the rear of 40 Maple st in Hyde Park. A second alarm was ordered . pic.twitter.com/x7CnwawHL6 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 26, 2022

The flames were quickly knocked down and all residents evacuated from the building. But firefighters remained on scene to overhaul the building and douse any remaining hot spots.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital by Boston EMS with minor injuries.

Six adults and nine children were displaced by the fire, officials said. The Red Cross responded to help them find housing.

Companies making up from the 2 alarm fire on Maple st. 1 FF was transported to the hospital by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with minor injuries.6 adults and 9 children were displaced by the fire. ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help with housing. pic.twitter.com/V6Z1tmUATU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 26, 2022

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage to the building is estimated at $250,000.