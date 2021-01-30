Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston Fire Department

Firefighter Injured, 16 People Displaced During Bitter Cold After Dorchester House Fire

With temperatures in the teens, an MBTA bus was brought in to help keep the 16 people and three pets who were displaced warm.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Boston firefighter was injured Saturday while battling a blaze in the city's Dorchester neighborhood that also left 16 people and three pets without a home amid brutally cold temperatures in the region.

The Boston Fire Department responded to 110 Fuller Street for heavy fire showing from rear porches around 1:30 p.m.

The fire at the multi-family home quickly went to three alarms when crews encountered frozen hydrants, officials said.

One firefighter had to be taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials said, though no information was immediately released on the nature of the injuries.

With temperatures in the teens Saturday afternoon, an MBTA bus was brought in to help keep the 16 people and three pets who were displaced warm.

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts also responded to the scene and said that at least two children are among those displaced.

The Red Cross said it will offer financial assistance, long-term recovery services and comfort to those displaced by the fire.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

