Firefighter Injured, 16 People Displaced During Bitter Cold After Dorchester House Fire

A Boston firefighter was injured Saturday while battling a blaze in the city's Dorchester neighborhood that also left 16 people and three pets without a home amid brutally cold temperatures in the region.

The Boston Fire Department responded to 110 Fuller Street for heavy fire showing from rear porches around 1:30 p.m.

The fire at the multi-family home quickly went to three alarms when crews encountered frozen hydrants, officials said.

BFD cleared from 110 Fuller St fire. 1 ff transported by @BOSTON_EMS w/minor injuries Thx to @MBTA for a bus to keep 16ppl/3 pets displaced warm . @RedCrossMA & BFD-VAU on scene to help with emergency svs. Great help from @BostonSparks keeping crews warm & fire ground salted. pic.twitter.com/tPX9xtbnQg — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 30, 2021

One firefighter had to be taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials said, though no information was immediately released on the nature of the injuries.

With temperatures in the teens Saturday afternoon, an MBTA bus was brought in to help keep the 16 people and three pets who were displaced warm.

This is what first due companies responding to 110 Fuller St. were facing before meeting frozen hydrants. BFD motor squad did a great job heating hydrants quickly for companies. pic.twitter.com/27Nnkmez6Y — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 30, 2021

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts also responded to the scene and said that at least two children are among those displaced.

The Red Cross said it will offer financial assistance, long-term recovery services and comfort to those displaced by the fire.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.