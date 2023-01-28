Firefighter Injured, 4 People Displaced After South Boston Fire

A fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a triple decker in South Boston, officials said, injuring one firefighter and leaving four people without a place to live.

The Boston Fire Department was called to P Street and found fire on the second and third floors, as well as through the roof, of the mixed occupancy building.

The address provided by the fire department shows flames broke out in the three-story building where Jimmy's Korner convenience store is located.

https://twitter.com/BostonFire/status/1619436274024169472/photo/1

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Everyone inside had escaped the building before fire crews arrived, and no residents reported any injuries. A firefighter was treated for a minor injury, according to Deputy Chief Martin McCormack.

Firefighters knocked down the heavy fire and were working to control the flames from spreading to surrounding buildings. Damages are estimated at $500,000.

Fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.