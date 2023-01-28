Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston Fire Department

Firefighter Injured, 4 People Displaced After South Boston Fire

The fire broke out at a P Street triple decker that houses both residential space and a convenience store,

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston Fire Department

A fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a triple decker in South Boston, officials said, injuring one firefighter and leaving four people without a place to live.

The Boston Fire Department was called to P Street and found fire on the second and third floors, as well as through the roof, of the mixed occupancy building.

The address provided by the fire department shows flames broke out in the three-story building where Jimmy's Korner convenience store is located.

https://twitter.com/BostonFire/status/1619436274024169472/photo/1
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Everyone inside had escaped the building before fire crews arrived, and no residents reported any injuries. A firefighter was treated for a minor injury, according to Deputy Chief Martin McCormack.

Firefighters knocked down the heavy fire and were working to control the flames from spreading to surrounding buildings. Damages are estimated at $500,000.

Fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts

Body Found in Marblehead Identified as Man Who Had Been Missing for Over a Month

MBTA

Woman Rescued from Under Green Line Train in Boston

This article tagged under:

Boston Fire DepartmentBoston
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us