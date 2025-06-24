Firefighter injured battling early-morning blaze in Framingham

A firefighter was briefly hospitalized after he was injured battling an early-morning blaze at a condominium complex in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The fire broke out at 203 Bishop Drive around 3:45 a.m.

As firefighters were still responding to the scene, police reported heavy smoke in the area.

Additional fire crews were called to the scene, and firefighters began working from inside the building to extinguish the fire while also searching for anyone who might still be inside. Meanwhile, police worked to evacuate nearby residents.

The fire was quickly contained and extinguished, but officials said one firefighter had to be taken to MetroWest Medical Center for heat exhaustion. He has since been treated and released.

“This was a great, quick stop by Group 4,” Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said. “Their coordinated

response prevented further damage and ensured resident safety.”

The condo unit where the fire started was under renovation at the time. The cause of the fire was determined to be the spontaneous combustion of oily rags and the fire has been ruled to be accidental.

One resident of an adjoining unit was displaced by the fire.

Damage was estimated at $70,000.