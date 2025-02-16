Firefighter injured battling Hyde Park blaze Saturday

A firefighter was injured battling a blaze in a multi-story building in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:15 p.m. Saturday in a 2 1/2-story home on Monponset Street, with smoke seen coming from the building. The heavy flames were knocked down shortly before 5 p.m.

At approximately 4:15 fire showing and a heavy smoke condition from a 2 1/2 story house 26 Monponset St Hyde Park . A 2nd alarm had been ordered.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital by Boston EMS with minor injuries.

Two residents were displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross was helping them to find temporary housing.

Damage to the building is estimated at $400,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.