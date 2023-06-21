Local

Firefighter injured battling Stoneham house fire

Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from the front of the structure

By William Reed

Stoneham Fire Department

A Massachusetts firefighter suffered minor injuries while responding to a large fire at a home on Tuesday afternoon in Stoneham. 

The fire occurred at 45 Park St. around 4 p.m., and was first reported by several calls to 911 by passersby.

The fire was visible from the front of the two-and-a-half story home. Two residents who were home at the time were able to escape unharmed.

Firefighters were ultimately able to extinguish the fire.

One firefighter suffered minor burn wounds but was treated at the scene and did not require a hospital visit. No other injuries were reported.

The home suffered extensive damage to all floors. The Salvation Army is helping the two displaced residents of the home find temporary shelter.

"I'm grateful that the residents were able to get out safely," Stoneham Fire Chief Matthew Grafton said in a statement. "Companies made a very aggressive attack and did a tremendous job knocking down the bulk of the fire before getting inside the home and getting ahead of the fire."

Reading, Woburn, Wakefield, Melrose, Saugus, and Winchester fire departments all provided aid at the scene.

