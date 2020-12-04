Firefighter Injured in Fast-Moving Blaze at Malden Home

One firefighter has been injured in a fast-moving blaze at a home in Malden, Massachusetts.

The firefighter suffered what appeared to be a minor leg injury while battling the flames at 93 Whitman Street and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Malden's fire chief.

There were four people inside the two-unit building when the fire broke out just after 6 p.m. Friday but they all made it out just in time.

The blaze quickly grew to two alarms, as firefighters from Revere, Melrose, Medford and Lynn raced to assist.

Witnesses told NBC10 Boston the flames spread quickly through the two-unit building. Cell phone video captured by a neighbor shows intense flames pouring out of the second floor windows.

Neighbors could only watch in disbelief as the house became totally engulfed in flames.

“It sounded like a kitchen full of plates crashing down!”@maldenfire battling house fire on Whitman Street.



Witnesses say the fire spread fast. Several other fire departments out here too. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/rZOg1UOI9G — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) December 5, 2020

Dianne Nuzzle says she felt helpless as she watched the fire tear through the house that her parents bought in 1955. Her family sold it just four months ago after her mom passed away.

"It is sad. It is just so sad," she said. "We grew up here. We were born here. It is tough. It really is.

Nuzzle said her sister was crying as she watched from across the street.

Fire companies were able to knock down the flames using a lot of water that appeared to be concentrated on the second floor of the house. There's no word on the extent of damage.

As firefighters continued to work the scene Friday night, the neighborhood was rallying around the four people who were inside.

"Unfortunately this is the kind of thing that brings your neighborhood together, so it is good to see that everybody is out and being supportive," Ashley Dreimiller said.

The fire investigation is in its early stages and a cause hasn't been identified yet. The state fire marshal responded to investigate.