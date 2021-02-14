Local

Firefighter Injured in Lynn Blaze, 34 People Displaced

Everyone made it out of the building, officials said, but one firefighter had to be taken to a local hospital with unspecified minor injuries.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A firefighter was injured Sunday battling a fire that broke out in Lynn, Massachusetts, leaving 34 people without a home on Valentine's Day.

Lynn firefighters responded to 22 Elmwood for a fire just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

The building is a total loss, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is believed to have started on the second floor. 

