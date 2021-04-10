Firefighters Battle 4-Alarm Fire in West Newbury

A four-alarm fire broke out at a home in West Newbury, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say a lawnmower caught fire near the home on Reeds Lane. The side of the single-family home and a deck, were engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from Merrimac, Groveland, Newburyport, Newbury, Georgetown, Salisbury and Amesbury drove in to help.

National Grid arrived on scene to shut off power to the home.

No injuries were reported and the family of that home were able to safely escape before firefighters arrived, according to the West Newbury Fire Department.

Due to extensive damages, the home is deemed uninhabitable and the family are displaced.

Fire officials say the fire was knocked down by 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Bachelor Road was closed as crews worked on the fire. That road has now reopened.