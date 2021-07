A fire in a high-rise near Boston's Christian Science Plaza brought out several fire trucks Friday afternoon.

Details weren't immediately clear beyond that the fire was reported about 12:15 p.m. on the seventh floor of a building on Massachusetts Avenue.

The building where the fire erupted, according to the Boston Fire Department, is the Church Park luxury apartments.

At approximately 12: 15 Fire in a 12 story occupied high rise at 255 Mass Ave. The fire is on floor 7 all companies are working pic.twitter.com/970a3SvpPA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 30, 2021

