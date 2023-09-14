Chelsea

Firefighters battle blaze at Chelsea restaurant

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters were battling a blaze at a small restaurant in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported before 10 a.m. on Everett Avenue, according to the Chelsea Fire Department. No further details were immediately available.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters working behind and on the roof of a Mexican restaurant.

