Firefighters battle blaze at NH business

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a business on Route 125 in Kingston, New Hampshire, on Monday morning.

The Kingston Fire Department said in a Facebook post at 7:41 a.m. Monday that they were at the scene of a structure fire at 77 Route 125. According to its website, Pat's Truck Sales is located at that address.

"Please be cautious of emergency personnel responding to the scene," the Kingston Fire Department said.

The Plaistow Fire Department said it is assisting Kington at the fire scene.

No further details were immediately available.