Firefighters Battle Blaze at Webster Restaurant

A large fire broke out Friday morning at a popular Chinese restaurant in Webster, Massachusetts.

The fire started at the Wind Tiki restaurant at 154 Thompson Road sometime before 2 a.m. The fire department was working on an exterior attack. The morning fog limited visibility, making it difficult to put out.

Several surrounding fire departments responded to the scene to help, including Sutton, Leicester, Auburn and Southbridge. No further information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

With the smoke clearing a little, firefighters are opening up the roof of the Wind Tiki in Webster to try to get at some of the hidden hot spots and attack the flames from the ladder truck. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/yZjgc0exfg — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) March 18, 2022