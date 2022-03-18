Local

fire

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Webster Restaurant

Several surrounding fire departments responded to the scene to help, including Sutton, Leicester, Auburn and Southbridge

By Alysha Palumbo

Webster Fire Department

A large fire broke out Friday morning at a popular Chinese restaurant in Webster, Massachusetts.

The fire started at the Wind Tiki restaurant at 154 Thompson Road sometime before 2 a.m. The fire department was working on an exterior attack. The morning fog limited visibility, making it difficult to put out.

Several surrounding fire departments responded to the scene to help, including Sutton, Leicester, Auburn and Southbridge. No further information was immediately available.

