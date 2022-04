Crews were on the scene of a fire Monday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Flames could be seen coming from second floor windows of the building on Forest Avenue.

Brockton fire operating at a second alarm at 1:01 Forest Av pic.twitter.com/mv2bpTBEZf — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) April 4, 2022

No further information was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.