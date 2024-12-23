Boston

Firefighters battle blaze in large commercial building in Dorchester in frigid temperatures

One person was hospitalized

By Marc Fortier

Boston Fire

Firefighters battled a blaze in a large commercial building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood overnight.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday on Freeport Way. Fire crews fought the fire in frigid conditions.

One person was taken to an area hospital by Boston EMS.

Fire investigators were still on scene eary Monday morning trying to determine the cause of the fire.

