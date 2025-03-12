Firefighters battle early-morning blaze in Hampton Beach building

Firefighters battled an early-morning blaze Wednesday in a building on Hampton Beach in New Hampshire.

The fire broke out sometime after 1 a.m. in a 4-story building at 61 Ocean Boulevard. Mutual aid was called in from several neighboring communities and the building was evacuated.

There was no word on any injuries.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 2 a.m.

The fire department asked residents to stay clear of the area, but provided no further details about the fire.