Massachusetts

Firefighters battle house fire in Swampscott

The fire was reported sometime after 10 a.m. in a home on Pine Street

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters are battling a house fire in Swampscott, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported sometime after 10 a.m. in a home on Pine Street.

The fire started on the back porch and made its way up to the attic. Fire crews were still on scene as of 11 a.m.

No official details about the fire have been released.

