Firefighters battle large blaze in Malden; 2 suffer minor injuries

Firefighters battled a large house fire in Malden, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. in a triple-decker home on Albion Street.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Fire officials said when they arrived at the scene, there were heavy fire conditions on the second floor and reports of two people trapped on the third floor of the building.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Both people made it out of the building, officials said. One got out on his own, but suffered an injured arm. The second was rescued by firefighters and taken to an area hospital with smoke inhalation.

"We had tough conditions -- the roof was slate, we had a basement apartment, multiple units cut up, hard to acess," Deputy Fire Chief James Dockery said. "We were able to knock the fire down, all victims are accounted for and we're currently in the process of overhauling."

Three families were displaced by the fire, and Dockery said the American Red Cross has been contacted to help them find a place to stay.