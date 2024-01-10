Mansfield

Firefighters battle large fire in Mansfield

Crews were fighting a fire Wednesday on Jewell Street in Mansfield, Massachusetts

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Firefighters are working the scene of a large fire in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Police say the fire broke out at a home on Jewell Street. No injuries have been reported.

Footage from the scene shows large plumes of smoke coming from the home.

Jewell Street is closed between Nelson Way and Windermere Drive, according to police.

Further details were not immediately available.

