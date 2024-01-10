Firefighters battle large fire in Mansfield

Firefighters are working the scene of a large fire in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Police say the fire broke out at a home on Jewell Street. No injuries have been reported.

Footage from the scene shows large plumes of smoke coming from the home.

Jewell Street is closed between Nelson Way and Windermere Drive, according to police.

Further details were not immediately available.

