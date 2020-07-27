Local

Firefighters Battle Quincy House Fire on Scorching Hot Day

No injuries have been reported, Quincy police say.

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

On a day where temperatures neared triple digits across Massachusetts, firefighters battled a 2-alarm house fire in Quincy, police said.

Witnesses tell NBC10 Boston they heard what sounded like a couple of explosions before seeing smoke and flames coming out of a Hana Street home.

Neighbors say the family and their pets got out, but it appears the home may be a total loss.

No injuries have been reported, according to police.

The concern was that the fire could spread to the homes on either side because it's a tightly packed neighborhood.

The excessive heat proved to be another challenge for firefighters in all of their gear.

Some neighbors tell NBC10 Boston the blaze may have started with an outside grill that suddenly caught fire, with the flames quickly spreading to the home.

Quincy police say there was no information on any kind of a gas leak on scene.

Firefighters have not provided a cause for the fire yet. It is being investigated.

