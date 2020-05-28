Local

2 Firefighters Injured Battling Early-Morning Blaze in Boston

Boston fire said all residents made it out of the house

By Marc Fortier

Two firefighters were injured battling a 2-alarm blaze in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported at 28 Heathcote St. shortly before 3 a.m.

Boston fire officials said all residents made it out of the house, a 1-1/2-story, wood framed building.

Photos showed heavy flames shooting from the roof of the building.

The fire was knocked down not long after 3 a.m. Crews are continuing to overhaul and check for any fire extension.

Four people were displaced and two firefighters were taken to area hospitals by Boston EMS.

Damages are estimated around $250,000.

No further information was immediately available.

