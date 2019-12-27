WATCH LIVE: Firefighters Battling Massive Blaze in Multi-Million Dollar Home in Concord, Mass.

Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm blaze in a multi-million dollar home in Concord, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Fairhaven Hill Road.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed heavy flames shooting from the top of the home. Numerous fire vehicles are surrounding the structure.

According to property records, the home was built in 1897 and is appraised at nearly $3 million.

At this point, it's unclear how the fire started or if anyone was inside. No injuries have been reported.

No further information was immediately available.