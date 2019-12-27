Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Concord

WATCH LIVE: Firefighters Battling Massive Blaze in Multi-Million Dollar Home in Concord, Mass.

By Mike Manzoni and Marc Fortier

By Mike Manzoni and Marc Fortier

Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm blaze in a multi-million dollar home in Concord, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Fairhaven Hill Road.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed heavy flames shooting from the top of the home. Numerous fire vehicles are surrounding the structure.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

First Alert 44 mins ago

Preparing for a Messy Winter Storm to Close Out 2019

suspicious death investigation 59 mins ago

Authorities ID 5-Year-Old Victim in NH Suspicious Death Investigation

According to property records, the home was built in 1897 and is appraised at nearly $3 million.

At this point, it's unclear how the fire started or if anyone was inside. No injuries have been reported.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

ConcordMassachusettsfire
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us