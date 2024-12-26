Massachusetts

Firefighters battling blaze at multi-million dollar home in Brookline: Watch live

Multiple area fire departments have responded to the scene

By Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal

Firefighters are battling a fire at a multi-million dollar home in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Sargent Road. The 13,000-square foot single-family home is valued at over $13 million and was purchased in 2012 for $3.4 million, according to town assessment records.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Aerial images from the fire showed a large brick home with heavy smoke pouring from the upper-level windows. Multiple ladder trucks had their ladders extended over the roof of the home as they battled the blaze.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The Cambridge Fire Department said in a post on X that they were providing mutual aid response at the fire scene as well as station coverage for Brookline.

No further details were immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

MBTA 25 mins ago

MBTA announces service changes in January

Chris Forsberg 30 mins ago

Which concerns are real for Celtics amid their first losing streak?

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us