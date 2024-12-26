Firefighters battling blaze at multi-million dollar home in Brookline: Watch live

Firefighters are battling a fire at a multi-million dollar home in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Sargent Road. The 13,000-square foot single-family home is valued at over $13 million and was purchased in 2012 for $3.4 million, according to town assessment records.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Aerial images from the fire showed a large brick home with heavy smoke pouring from the upper-level windows. Multiple ladder trucks had their ladders extended over the roof of the home as they battled the blaze.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The Cambridge Fire Department said in a post on X that they were providing mutual aid response at the fire scene as well as station coverage for Brookline.

Mutual Aid response: Cambridge Ladder 3, Squad 2, & Division 1 are enroute to the fire in Brookline, their 2nd alarm, Box 2-516, a fire at 90 Sargent Rd in Brookline

Engine 2 is covering in @BrooklineFD pic.twitter.com/DtxMdTDDNi — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) December 26, 2024

No further details were immediately available.