Heavy Flames Shooting From Windows of Burning Home in Dorchester

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in a home on Cushing Avenue.
Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the basement of the building in video and photos posted by the Boston Fire Department on Twitter.
Shortly before 2 p.m., Boston fire tweeted out an update saying that the fire was continuing to travel up through the building. Heavy flames could be seen shooting from multiple second story windows. Minutes later, the fire department said the blaze had burned through the roof.
No further details were immediately available.