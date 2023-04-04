Heavy Flames Shooting From Windows of Burning Home in Dorchester

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in a home on Cushing Avenue.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the basement of the building in video and photos posted by the Boston Fire Department on Twitter.

All companies are working to contain the fire on Cushion Ave Dorchester. The heavy fire load in the basement pic.twitter.com/qlNfJPWihr — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 4, 2023

A 2nd alarm has been ordered fire in the basement,heavy smoke conditions throughout the large building pic.twitter.com/i119aF9zna — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 4, 2023

Shortly before 2 p.m., Boston fire tweeted out an update saying that the fire was continuing to travel up through the building. Heavy flames could be seen shooting from multiple second story windows. Minutes later, the fire department said the blaze had burned through the roof.

The fire continues to travel up throughout the building. pic.twitter.com/whP57t9Axq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 4, 2023

No further details were immediately available.

More fire photos below: