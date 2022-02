Firefighters are battling a fire in a home in Everett, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

The blaze was first reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Auburn Street.

The Everett firefighters union said on Twitter that a preliminary search of the second floor did not turn up anyone inside. The roof is currently being vented.

