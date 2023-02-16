Local

Fitchburg

Firefighters Battling Blaze in Fitchburg

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

The Fitchburg Fire Department confirmed only that they are at the scene of a fire on Plymouth Street. The blaze was reported shortly before 8 a.m.

Aerial video showed the fire appeared to have been extinguished as of 8:45 a.m. The building is a large, three-story structure and multiple fire vehicles could be seen outside, one with a ladder still extended to the roof.

The was no immediate word on any injuries.

No further details were available.

