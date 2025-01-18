Firefighters battling blaze in former school building in Waltham

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the old Fernald school property in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

The fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at 200 Trapelo Road, the address of the former Fernald State School.

The Cambridge Fire Department said it was providing mutual aid at the fire scene, and they also have an engine providing station coverage for Waltham.

No further details were immediately available.

The Walter E. Fernald State School opened in 1888, serving children with developmental disabilities. According to a GBH story last year, the city had been planning to redevelop the 200-acre property, adding a skating park, ampitheater, gardens and more. The state sold the property to the city for $3.7 million after the last resident left in 2014.