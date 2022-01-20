Firefighters Battling Blaze in Lynn

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a building on French Street in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Lynn fire officials said the fire is in a 2-1/2-story wood-framed home at 8 French St. and was reported around 11:15 a.m.

Heavy flames were reported on the second floor of the building, fire officials said.

Working fire - East Lynn - 8 French St. 2 1/2 story wood frame with heavy fire on floor 2. Additional engine requested above the working fire. pic.twitter.com/nFM524bRO5 — City Of Lynn Fire Dept. (@LynnFireDept) January 20, 2022

Additional engines are on their way to the scene.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

No further information was immediately available.