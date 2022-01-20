Local

Lynn

Firefighters Battling Blaze in Lynn

There is no word yet on any injuries

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a building on French Street in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Lynn fire officials said the fire is in a 2-1/2-story wood-framed home at 8 French St. and was reported around 11:15 a.m.

Heavy flames were reported on the second floor of the building, fire officials said.

Additional engines are on their way to the scene.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

