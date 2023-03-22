Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maynard

One Resident Injured in Maynard Apartment Building Fire

The fire was reported at the Powder Mill Circle apartment complex shortly before 7 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters from multiple Massachusetts communities battled a blaze in a multiple-unit apartment building in Maynard on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at the Powder Mill Circle apartment complex shortly before 7 a.m.

Maynard Fire Chief Angela Lawless said the heavy flames had been knocked down by about 7:30 a.m., but the fire might have extended to a second building.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

At least four residents were displaced, one of whom was taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The Acton and Boxborough fire departments said on Twitter that they were providing mutual aid at the scene.

Aerial footage showed multiple ladder trucks over a brick apartment building, with heavy smoke still coming from the windows and roof as of 7:20 a.m.

More photos from the fire scene below:

More Massachusetts stories

Boston City Council 4 hours ago

Boston City Council to Begin Discussing Proposed Ban on Mini Bottles Wednesday

North End 4 hours ago

Hollywood Comes to Boston: Filming at North End Bakery Set for Wednesday

Lynn 3 hours ago

Search for Shooter Continues After Teenage Boy Shot Multiple Times in Lynn

This article tagged under:

Maynard
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us