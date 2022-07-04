Local

Somerville

Firefighters Battling Flames at Somerville Home

Video from the scene appeared to show the second floor of the Broadway Street home engulfed by flames, with fire and smoke shooting out of the windows into the sky

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire broke out on July Fourth at a home in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Firefighters from nearby Cambridge and Medford were called to help battle the flames at 1241 Broadway Street.

The Somerville Fire Department did not immediately have information on the blaze near the corner of Broadway and Russell streets in Teele Square, including if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

