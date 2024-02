Authorities are fighting a 2 alarm blaze in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon.

Brockton fire arrived at the house to offer mutual aid and douse the flames.

Brockton Fire enroute to East Bridgewater on mutual aid for the a second alarm house fire pic.twitter.com/k0l72QaoQl — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) February 4, 2024

Brockton Ladder 4 ladder, piping operation in East Bridgewater. pic.twitter.com/FQud4mXZgE — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) February 4, 2024