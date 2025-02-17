Firefighters battling house fire in Lawrence

Firefighters are battling a house fire in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Manchester Street, according to the Lawrence firefighters union. Multiple area fire departments are responding to the scene to provide mutual aid.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Crews at the scene are reportedly dealing with heavy wind conditions.

No further details were immediately available.