Firefighters battling house fire in Lawrence

Few details were immediately available

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters are battling a house fire in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Manchester Street, according to the Lawrence firefighters union. Multiple area fire departments are responding to the scene to provide mutual aid.

Crews at the scene are reportedly dealing with heavy wind conditions.

No further details were immediately available.

