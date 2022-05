Firefighters are battling a blaze in a home in Weston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. at 590 South Avenue.

The Weston Fire Department said South Avenue (Route 30) is shut down between Brown and Winter streets due to the fire.

BE ADVISED RT 30 (South Ave) is shut down between Brown St and Winter St due to the 3rd Alarm House Fire #MATraffic — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) May 10, 2022

Fire departments from several neighboring communities are also responding to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.