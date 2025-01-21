Firefighters battling house fire in Woburn

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a home in Woburn, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Union Street.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Stoneham Fire Department said in a post on X around 3 p.m. that they are assisting the Woburn Fire Department at the scene.

Ladder-1 is assisting Woburn Fire at their 2nd Alarm Fire at 56 Union St — Stoneham Fire Department (@StonehamFire) January 21, 2025

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Photos shared on social media showed firefighters attacking flames shooting through the roof of the building.

There was no immediate word on injuries.