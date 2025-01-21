Massachusetts

Firefighters battling house fire in Woburn

There was no immediate word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a home in Woburn, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. on Union Street.

The Stoneham Fire Department said in a post on X around 3 p.m. that they are assisting the Woburn Fire Department at the scene.

Photos shared on social media showed firefighters attacking flames shooting through the roof of the building.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

