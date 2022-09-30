Local

Nashua

Firefighters Battling Large Blaze at Nashua Strip Mall

Amherst Street is closed in the area, according to the Nashua Fire Department

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A large fire was burning late Friday night in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The Nashua Fire Department said flames broke out at 495 Amherst Street, which is the listed address for a strip mall that includes Lanna Asian Market, Ciao's Pizza, an All State office, and Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream.

Pictures posted to Twitter appear to show the blaze centered in the Asian market. The fire has visibly engulfed the grocery store, with flames and black smoke shooting through the roof, pictures show.

The fire department has instructed people to avoid the area and said Amherst Street is closed in the nearby vicinity.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or what caused the fire.

Massachusetts

This breaking news story will be updated when we get more information

