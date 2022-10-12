Firefighters Battle Large Blaze at Sudbury Greenhouse, Video Shows Heavy Flames

Firefighters battled a large fire at a Sudbury, Massachusetts, greenhouse on Wednesday afternoon.

Sudbury police said the structure fire was at Cavicchio Greenhouses on Codjer Lane. It was first reported about 2:40 p.m.

Aerial video showed what appeared to be a greenhouse destroyed by fire. Heavy black smoke was pouring from the structure.

The structure was a total loss, Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen said, but other ones were saved.

"This particular complex has a lack of water, we've had fires here previously," he told reporters, adding that it takes some time to establish the necessary water supply to fight the flames.

Police asked residents in the area to close their windows to keep some out of their homes.

Any businesses using Cavicchio Greenhouses were also asked to avoid the area. Motorists were also being asked to stay away. If road closures are needed, police said they would provide a further update.

According to their website, Cavicchio Greenhouses, Inc. is "New England’s most comprehensive horticultural grower and distributor." They cultivate over 250 acres of annuals, perennials and nursery stock and also sell soil mixes, stone and landscaping supplies.

The property has been owned by the Cavicchio family for four generations. It was originally an apple orchard and vegetable farm before it was turned into a perennial and growing operation by Paul and Louise Cavicchio in 1940. Over the years the farm has evolved into a horticultural center.