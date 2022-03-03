Firefighters Battling Massive Blaze in Bradford, NH

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in Bradford, New Hampshire, on Thursday.

The fire was reported Thursday morning at an address on Route 114. Multiple area departments are reportedly on scene.

Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted about the fire on Thursday, thanking first responders who are on scene.

"State officials continue to monitor the situation with the State's Fire Marshal Office on hand," the governor said.

No further information was immediately available.

Bradford, a town of about 1,600 residents, is located about 30 miles west of Concord.