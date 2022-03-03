Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Firefighters Battling Massive Blaze in Bradford, NH

The fire was reported Thursday morning at an address on Route 114

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in Bradford, New Hampshire, on Thursday.

The fire was reported Thursday morning at an address on Route 114. Multiple area departments are reportedly on scene.

Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted about the fire on Thursday, thanking first responders who are on scene.

"State officials continue to monitor the situation with the State's Fire Marshal Office on hand," the governor said.

No further information was immediately available.

Bradford, a town of about 1,600 residents, is located about 30 miles west of Concord.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Mar 2

Man Shot at Post Office in NH Following Verbal Dispute

New Hampshire Feb 28

New Law to Allow Dogs in NH Restaurants' Outdoor Dining Areas

New Hampshire Feb 26

NH Gov. Sununu Orders Removal of Russian Liquor From State-Run Outlets

This article tagged under:

New HampshirefireChris SununuBradfordRoute 114
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us