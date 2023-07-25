Firefighters bring Christmas in July to Shriners Hospital

The Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation brought a little extra cheer to Shriners Hospital for Children Tuesday for their annual Christmas in July visit.

Santa and Mrs. Claus joined firefighters as they raised the ladder to wave to child patients and greeted staff, including doctors and nurses. Firefighting elves moved about giving out presents, and the whole crowd enjoyed cake and ice cream.

"We receive much more than we give," said Burn Foundation Director Steve Turley. "We take away true reminders of what really matters."

The Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation is a volunteer organization with a mission to "ease the suffering and hardships of burn victims, survivors and their families."