Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Firefighters bring Christmas in July to Shriners Hospital

The Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation is a volunteer organization with a mission to "ease the suffering and hardships of burn victims, survivors and their families."

By Mark Garfinkel

NBC10 Boston

The Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation brought a little extra cheer to Shriners Hospital for Children Tuesday for their annual Christmas in July visit.

Santa and Mrs. Claus joined firefighters as they raised the ladder to wave to child patients and greeted staff, including doctors and nurses. Firefighting elves moved about giving out presents, and the whole crowd enjoyed cake and ice cream.

NBC10 Boston

"We receive much more than we give," said Burn Foundation Director Steve Turley. "We take away true reminders of what really matters."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston

The Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation is a volunteer organization with a mission to "ease the suffering and hardships of burn victims, survivors and their families."

NBC10 Boston

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us