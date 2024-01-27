Firefighters evacuate Lenox Hotel in Boston due to transformer explosion

The Lenox Hotel in Boston was evacuated due to a transformer explosion on Saturday afternoon.

According to Boston Fire, the explosion occurred in the back of the hotel causing excessive smoke through the building.

Companies ordered a 2nd alarm to evacuate the Lenox hotel , as a result of a transformer explosion in the rear of the hotel causing excessive smoke through the building. pic.twitter.com/5DZjlpDJ8D — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 27, 2024

There was no fire in the hotel, according to authorities.

The fire department says they are in process of venting the building using multiple fans in the area.