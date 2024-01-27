Boston

Firefighters evacuate Lenox Hotel in Boston due to transformer explosion

According to Boston Fire, the explosion occurred in the back of the hotel causing excessive smoke through the building.

The Lenox Hotel in Boston was evacuated due to a transformer explosion on Saturday afternoon.

According to Boston Fire, the explosion occurred in the back of the hotel causing excessive smoke through the building.

There was no fire in the hotel, according to authorities.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The fire department says they are in process of venting the building using multiple fans in the area.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsLenox Hotel
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us