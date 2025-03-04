Boston

Firefighters extinguish blaze in 7-story building in Dorchester

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

Boston Fire

Firefighters made quick work of a Tuesday morning blaze in a 7-story building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The fire started on the third floor of the high rise building on South Point Drive and was quickly extinguished, according to the Boston Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, but two people were displaced by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

