Firefighters extinguish blaze in 7-story building in Dorchester

Firefighters made quick work of a Tuesday morning blaze in a 7-story building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The fire started on the third floor of the high rise building on South Point Drive and was quickly extinguished, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire this morning on the 3rd floor of the 7 story high rise building at 15 South Point Drive Dorchester. No injuries to report , 2 residents were displace. BFD-FIU is investigating the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/WsCJ9riGiN — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 4, 2025

No injuries were reported, but two people were displaced by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.